Conde Nast Traveler readers pick Wynn as best Las Vegas hotel, and Waldorf Astoria as L.A.'s No. 1

Conde Nast Travelers Readers’ Choice Awards 2017 selected Wynn and sister site Encore as the best pair of hotels in Las Vegas. In L.A., the newly opened Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills took the No. 1 spot.
More than 300,000 readers responded to the magazine’s 30th survey in categories such as best hotels worldwide, best cities in to visit, best cruise lines, best airlines and more.
In choosing Wynn and Encore, the magazine’s website said: “From the Venetian-glass mosaic floors to white sycamore furnishings, everything about the hotel oozes luxury,” the magazine’s website says.
These hotels are small, by Vegas standards. Wynn has about 2,700 rooms and suites, and Encore has more than 2,000 suites.
The survey released Tuesday also noted that while Las Vegas “was struck by a horrible tragedy this fall, it showed—and will continue to show—a remarkable knack for resilience and reinvention.” A gunman killed 58 people Oct. 1 after shooting into crowds at Route 91 Festival from a room at the Mandalay Bay.
Here are other hotels that ranked in the top 12.
2. The Palazzo
4. The Venetian
8. Bellagio
9. Delano
10. Mandalay Bay
11. Aria
12. The Mirage
In Los Angeles, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills at 9850 Wilshire Blvd. took the top spot. Of the 25 L.A. hotels ranked by readers, the top 10 include:
2. Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica
3. Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood
4. Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica
5. Mr. C Beverly Hills in Los Angeles
8. The Garland in North Hollywood
10. SLS Hotel Beverly Hills in Los Angeles
Info: Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2017
ALSO
Experience ‘The Hunger Games’ for yourself at this theme park land
Cruise lines return to Puerto Rico and urge travelers to book Caribbean sailings
Take the family to San Diego in October, when kids get free entry to museums and the zoo
Best places on California's coast to see monarch butterflies this fall and winter