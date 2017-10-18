Conde Nast Traveler readers pick Wynn as best Las Vegas hotel, and Waldorf Astoria as L.A.'s No. 1

Conde Nast Travelers Readers’ Choice Awards 2017 selected Wynn and sister site Encore as the best pair of hotels in Las Vegas. In L.A., the newly opened Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills took the No. 1 spot.

More than 300,000 readers responded to the magazine’s 30th survey in categories such as best hotels worldwide, best cities in to visit, best cruise lines, best airlines and more.

In choosing Wynn and Encore, the magazine’s website said: “From the Venetian-glass mosaic floors to white sycamore furnishings, everything about the hotel oozes luxury,” the magazine’s website says.

These hotels are small, by Vegas standards. Wynn has about 2,700 rooms and suites, and Encore has more than 2,000 suites.

The survey released Tuesday also noted that while Las Vegas “was struck by a horrible tragedy this fall, it showed—and will continue to show—a remarkable knack for resilience and reinvention.” A gunman killed 58 people Oct. 1 after shooting into crowds at Route 91 Festival from a room at the Mandalay Bay.

Here are other hotels that ranked in the top 12.

2. The Palazzo

3. Mandarin Oriental

4. The Venetian

5. Four Seasons Hotel

6. The Cosmopolitan

7. Trump International Hotel

8. Bellagio

9. Delano

10. Mandalay Bay

11. Aria

12. The Mirage

In Los Angeles, the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills at 9850 Wilshire Blvd. took the top spot. Of the 25 L.A. hotels ranked by readers, the top 10 include:

2. Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica

3. Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood

4. Hotel Casa del Mar in Santa Monica

5. Mr. C Beverly Hills in Los Angeles

6. Montage Beverly Hills

7. Andaz West Hollywood

8. The Garland in North Hollywood

9. Viceroy Santa Monica

10. SLS Hotel Beverly Hills in Los Angeles

