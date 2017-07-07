'Circus 1903' brings classic big-top thrills to Vegas. Yes, there will be elephants, just not live ones

In Las Vegas, the circus is coming. But it’s now what you think. After 146 years, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey packed up its tents for the last time in May.

Now, a re-imagined show called “Circus 1903” brings the old-time feel of the circus — without live animals — will come to Paris Las Vegas on July 25 for a five-month run.

Scott Levy / MSG Photos The cast of "Circus 1903" takes a curtain call at the end of a performance in New York's Madison Square Garden. The cast of "Circus 1903" takes a curtain call at the end of a performance in New York's Madison Square Garden. (Scott Levy / MSG Photos)

The Paris Theater, which was home to “Jersey Boys” until it closed in September, will be transformed into a big top for the staging of a turn-of-the-century circus, complete with two “elephants.”

The pachyderms in this show — Mom Queenie and her calf, Peanut — are giant puppets, crafted by the puppeteers who brought horses to life in the hit stage play “War Horse.”

Scott Levy / MSG Circus hands give Queenie, the mother elephant, a bath while her baby, Peanut, looks on. Circus hands give Queenie, the mother elephant, a bath while her baby, Peanut, looks on. (Scott Levy / MSG)

The elephants appear throughout the show as Queenie teaches Peanut the ropes of life in a circus. They’re joined by Willy Whipsnade, the slick ringmaster, and the usual acts such as contortionists, a juggler, knife throwers, a strongman and trapeze artists.

“Circus 1903” is produced by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson. The pair has staged circus-themed shows and Broadway musicals in more than 300 cities around the world.

Scott Levy / MSG Suspended from the ceiling, acrobat Lucky Moon performs classic trapeze moves. Suspended from the ceiling, acrobat Lucky Moon performs classic trapeze moves. (Scott Levy / MSG)

The Vegas incarnation of the Greatest Show on Earth will play at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. There also will be 3 p.m. shows Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. “Circus 1903” will be in town through Dec. 31.

Tickets cost $49 to $129. They can be purchased online or by calling (702) 777-2782.

Scott Levy/MSG The Great Gaston, a juggler, entertains the audience during a New York City performance of "Circus 1903." The Great Gaston, a juggler, entertains the audience during a New York City performance of "Circus 1903." (Scott Levy/MSG)

Info: “Circus 1903”

