More than one Elvis will be in the building as impersonators compete near Vegas

Elvis impersonators will no doubt be singing “Viva Las Vegas” when they compete for $10,000 in prize money in mid-June. But at this contest, they should sing “Viva Mesquite” instead.

Mesquite is a pint-sized gaming town along Interstate15 about an hour-and-a-half drive north of the Strip.

The Casablanca Resort – to which golfers sometimes travel to escape Sin City’s crammed courses – will host “Elvis Rocks Mesquite” from June 15 to 17.

Mesquite Gaming Travis Allen of Las Vegas, winner of the 2016 "Elvis Rocks Mesquite" competition, holds a check for $3,000 amid other contestants. Travis Allen of Las Vegas, winner of the 2016 "Elvis Rocks Mesquite" competition, holds a check for $3,000 amid other contestants. (Mesquite Gaming)

Jumpsuit-wearing contestants from across the country will participate.

Last year’s winner was Vegas’ Travis Allen who stars in the 6 p.m. show “All Shook Up” in the V Theater at the Miracle Mile Shops along the Strip.

The fun kicks off at 7 p.m. June 15 with a free meet and greet at the hotel-casino. Performances begin June 16 as tribute artists compete in preliminary rounds that showcase Elvis’ work in the ’50s and ’60s. The ’70s preliminary will be held 2 p.m. June 17, followed by finals competition at 8 p.m.

Mesquite Gaming Dressed in a 1970s-era jumpsuit, Elvis tribute artist Mark Stevenz struts his stuff during last year's Elvis impersonator contest in Mesquite, Nev. Dressed in a 1970s-era jumpsuit, Elvis tribute artist Mark Stevenz struts his stuff during last year's Elvis impersonator contest in Mesquite, Nev. (Mesquite Gaming)

Advance purchase tickets start at the bargain price of $15 for preliminary rounds and $20 for finals.

Elvis died Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland home at age 46. Heralded as the king of rock ’n’ roll, his musical legacy included a number of chart-topping songs spanning three decades.

Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has ranked “10 essential” Elvis tunes. They include “That’s All Right” (1), “Mystery Train” (2) and “Heartbreak Hotel” (3). “Viva Las Vegas” is sixth on the list.

Info: Elvis Rocks Mesquite at the Casablanca Resort-Hotel, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite; (877) 438-2929

