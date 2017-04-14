9 places on the Vegas Strip where you can still find free parking

If you haven’t been to Vegas in a while, you may not know that some Strip resorts now charge for parking. Aria, New York-New York, Vdara, MGM Grand and others started charging visitors for self- and valet parking last summer.

But you can still find free parking along the Strip, if you know where to go.

Self-parking is free, but valet is not. Expect to pay $10 for up to four hours, and $15 for four to 24 hours.

Self- and valet parking are free, but only until May 16. After that, you get one free hour of self-parking and will pay $7 for up to four hours and $10 for four to 24 hours. And yes, that applies to hotel guests too.

All parking is free here. Plus, the hotel is the northernmost stop for the Las Vegas Monorail if you want to use public transit.

This iconic spot offers free self- and valet parking.

Not only does this independently owned hotel-casino not charge guests, but it intends to begin advertising as a fee-free parking destination on the Strip.

The Trump International Las Vegas is near the Strip and adjacent to Fashion Show Mall.

Only valet parking is offered, but it’s complimentary.

7. The Venetian and the Palazzo

The Palazzo and the Venetian, right, offer complimentary self- and valet parking.

These sister properties are the only remaining mega-resorts that don’t charge for parking. Hotel officials say they have no plans to start charging either.

Self-parking is free, but Wynn and Encore charge for valet services.

9. Shopping centers

Parking is free at several shopping centers along the Strip, including the Shoppes at Mandalay Place (between Mandalay Bay and the Luxor), the Shops at Crystals (in front of Aria and Vdara) and Fashion Show Mall (across the street from Wynn-Encore).

So who’s charging?

Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts have implemented fees for self-parking and valet at a broad swath of their properties along Las Vegas Boulevard. This week, MGM Resorts increased fees they started rolling out last year.

Want to pop into Bellagio or Aria for a meal or a show? Plan to fork over $20 for up to four hours in valet parking, double what it was before the increase Wednesday.

If you’re staying overnight, paying $25 for parking probably makes sense. Even with the increases, it’s still cheaper to valet park in Vegas than in other big cities, such as New York and San Francisco.

