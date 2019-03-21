In Phoenix, a weekend trip filled with prickly pear margaritas and super-sized saguaro cactuses

The Saguaro, painted in the hues of a Sonoran Desert sunset, is prized for its location. Even walking slowly, I made it to the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, with its wealth of galleries and restaurants, in five minutes. Prices at most hotels here are highest during the cooler months (weekend rates in spring from $289) and cheaper (from $119) during the scorching summer. That’s when the resort’s two pools, one with a refreshing waterfall, are most welcome.