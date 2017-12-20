Lady Gaga coming to Las Vegas for two years with new show at Park MGM

Lady Gaga is going all in on Las Vegas next year. The six-time Grammy winner Tuesday signed a two-year engagement at the city’s new Park MGM resort.

Shows are scheduled to begin a year from now.

The singer said she was following in the footsteps of entertainers such as Elvis, onetime touring partner Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra in “creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before,” according to a news release.

Lady Gaga, 31, brings a huge fan following with her. During her career, she has sold 30 million albums worldwide. The singer also has almost 30 million Instagram followers and 75 million Twitter followers.

Currently she’s on the Joanne World Tour (for her fifth album “Joanne”), which ends next year. She toured with longtime Vegas singer Bennett in 2015 too.

Lady Gaga’s shows will be held at the 5,300-seat Park Theater, which opened in 2016. It’s part of the old Monte Carlo that’s being transformed into two new hotels: the Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas.

Dates and ticket information haven’t yet been released. Stay tuned at the Park Theater’s website.

