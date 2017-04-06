Channing Tatum opens his 'Magic Mike Live Las Vegas' show at Hard Rock Hotel

The teasing men of “Magic Mike Live Las Vegas” bare nearly all during a new production that opens officially on April 21 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Preview performances started March 30 for the women’s-night-out show designed and co-directed by Channing Tatum, the actor who played a male stripper in the 2012 movie “Magic Mike.”

“God knows we have enough gentlemen’s clubs in this world, so let’s start the first gentle-ladies’ club — or maybe not so gentle, depends on what you’re into,” Tatum said in a Facebook video clip about the show last year.

Tatum’s star power apparently gets the credit for advance ticket sales, which a news release says total $2.5 million.

Tickets start at $49, and guests must be at least 18 years old to attend the show.

Denise Truscello / WireImage The Chippendales, for long a popular "ladies' night out" show, is facing competition from a second, just-opened male revue in Las Vegas. The Chippendales are upping their game with the addition of model and actor Tyson Beckford (center) to the cast.

The other male revue in Vegas, the long-running “Chippendales Las Vegas” show, is upping the ante by adding some star power to its troupe.

Model, actor and TV host Tyson Beckford joined the cast March 30.

Beckford previously had bared his bod occasionally in the show at the Rio hotel-casino. He has now joined on as a long-term celebrity with the Chippendales cast.

Denise Truscello / WireImage Actor and model Tyson Beckford is bringing some star power to the Chippendales revue at the Rio. He got rave reviews during previous, short-term gigs with the long-running show.

The male model, best known for his work for Ralph Lauren, played to sell-out audiences in the summer of 2015. The Las Vegas Sun described him as a “handsome hunk … with tattoos, chiseled pecs, killer smile and charm for days.”

“Tyson has the star-power, charisma, and sex appeal to complement and enhance our existing production,” Kevin Denberg, the show’s managing partner, said in a prepared statement.

Tickets for Chippendales shows start at $60.

