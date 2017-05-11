Flier beware: 5 things to know before you head to LAX this weekend (and Monday and Tuesday too)

The major reshuffling of airlines at LAX that begins Friday night and runs through to Wednesday morning involves the relocation of 3,000 computers and 400 miles of cable. What could possibly go wrong?

Months in the making, the move of 15 airlines will involve 170 movers each night.

Here are five things you should know if you’re using LAX during the Friday-to-Wednesday transition period.

1. The Delta challenge:

It will take Delta the entire period to move its operations, while other airlines will move in one night. During the course of it, Delta may operate out of as many as four terminals during the change-over: 2, 3, 5 and 6.

2. The move dates:

Moving the night of May 12-13 (Friday night-Saturday morning), Delta, Allegiant, Frontier, Virgin America, Virgin Australia, Sun Country, Volaris and Boutique. Moving the night of May 14-15 (Sunday night-Monday morning), Avianca, Delta, InterJet and Spirit. The night of May 16-17 (Tuesday night-Wednesday morning), Air Canada, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue and Southwest’s international flights (domestic flights remain in Terminal 1).

3. Before leaving home:

Call the airline to confirm your flight’s gate and terminal. Print your boarding pass before arriving if possible, to avoid possible glitches with check-in kiosks. On arrival, double-check display boards to be sure there have been no changes. A carry-on bag would avoid delays in baggage tagging and handling.

4. Terminal map:

The final locations are available here. LAX also offers two websites with updates on the moves: www.lawa.org and www.laxishappening.com. Delta’s site is: delta.com/skywayatlax. On Twitter, travelers can track #LAXontheMOVE, @LAAirportPD and @flyLAXairport

5. Spa dates

To help alleviate some of the stress, Delta is offering spa pop-ups and massages. Snacks and juice will also be offered.

Travel@latimes.com

ALSO:

More info on the LAX move, plus a map of the new locations

Watch beauty glide by on a cruise of the Danube

9 places on the Vegas Strip where you can still find free parking