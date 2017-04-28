'Tiffany Girls' shine at New York museum's new gallery dedicated to their craft and their story

Clara Driscoll and her “Tiffany Girls” would be proud. A hundred illuminated Tiffany lamps she and her team created and designed around the turn of the last century will now shine in a custom-made glass gallery that opens Saturday at the New-York Historical Society in Manhattan.

The spacious two-story space with a glass staircase at its center was designed by Czech architect Eva Jiricna, marking her first project for a New York museum, a news release says.

Clara Driscoll and her Women's Glass Cutting Department at Tifanny's Studios designed and created iconic lampshades at the turn of the 20th century. (Corrado Serra)

The gallery tells the story of the little-known Driscoll, whose story museum curators discovered in 2005. She became the subject of the historical novel “Clara and Mr. Tiffany” and other books about her talent and work.

The museum’s considerable Tiffany lamp collection includes intricate glass creations such as dragonfly and cobweb lampshades, a wisteria table lamp and other glass items.

The gallery tells the story of the "Tiffany Girls," (Corrado Serra)

There also are multimedia kiosks where stories of individual Tiffany Girls are told and Driscoll’s letters are read.

Silver and jewelry made by Tiffany & Co., the store founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany. He was the father of Tiffany Studios head Louis Comfort Tiffany. (Corrado Serra)

The gallery is adjacent to the museum’s Center for Women’s History, a place where New Yorkers and visitors can come to discover the “often-overlooked stories of women who transformed our American history and our lives today,” the museum says.

“Saving Washington,” an exhibit that continues through July 30, looks to women such as First Lady Dolley Madison and others who made their mark during the early years of America’s democracy.

The exhibition illustrates the new center's mission: to reveal the often-overlooked stories of women who shaped American history. (Corrado Serra)

The fourth-floor space also features displays that highlight other moments in New York’s history, from slavery and the Hudson River School of artists to 9/11, and Tiffany & Co.’s jewelry and silver creations.

During the Saturday and Sunday opening of the fourth floor, visitors will find living history figures who will explain historical items from all eras.

Info: New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West; (212) 873-3400

