National park photo ops: Early light and a long lens are Grand Canyon must-haves
National park photo ops: Early light and a long lens are Grand Canyon must-haves

Posing for a companion’s photo at Grand Canyon National Park, a visitor spreads his arms as if to take flight from an unfenced ledge on the south rim.

Formed by the meandering Colorado River, the Grand Canyon is 277 miles long, 18 miles wide and a mile deep.

This was shot during the first half-hour of morning light, always a rewarding time. I used a 200-millimeter lens and included some of the canyon, using the visitor to show scale.

In honor of this year’s National Park Service centennial, the Travel section is posting 100 park travel ideas and tips based on trips staff travel writer Christopher Reynolds has taken, along with photo-op advice from Times photographer Mark Boster. We’ll post one per day through Dec. 31.

