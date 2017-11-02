First winter storms of the season expected to blast Sierra; Yosemite is closing roads in advance

The first major winter storms of the season are expected to move through the Sierra this weekend, leaving up to a foot of snow in the village of Mammoth Lakes, just as its mega-resort prepares to open next week.

If timing is everything, Mammoth just got the world.

Cooler temperatures are forecast, meaning the snow from the two storms should stay around, atop the remaining snow from last season. Mammoth Mountain opens limited runs on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Does this mean another record winter is on tap? Early snows don’t always translate into epic seasons, but the arrival of the so-called atmospheric rivers this weekend is a welcome sign.

The first of the two storms is expected to move through starting late Friday, and the systems will linger through Tuesday, forecasters say.

Heads-up to travelers heading to Yosemite National Park as well. Rangers say they will close the Glacier Point Road and Tioga Road to all vehicles at 5 p.m. Thursday, in anticipation of the winter storms. The closure will continue through the weekend.

No overnight parking is permitted on either roadway.

At this time of year, all roads within the park are subject to chain control or temporary closures due to storms. Motorists are required to carry tire chains, even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive.

For road conditions, call the Caltrans hotline: (800) 427-7623, or click here.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47. New snow of less than a half-inch possible. A 40% chance of snow Friday night, with low around 29.

Saturday

Snow likely before 11 a.m., then rain and snow. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Rain and snow becoming all snow after 11p.m.

Sunday

Snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Turning colder, with a low around 18 Monday night.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Travel@latimes.com

ALSO:

Why you should apply for or renew your passport before January

Why your rental car may cost you a whole lot more than you thought it would

Should you go to Cuba now? Here are some issues affecting your decision