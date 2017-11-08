Luxury first-class suites coming to Singapore Airlines fleet of A380s

Luxury suites are coming to Singapore Airlines’ fleet of A380s. Starting in December, the carrier will offer passengers the option of flying in six suites configured on the plane’s upper deck.

“Intimate privacy” is how the the airline describes the suites in a news release. Each will feature a lie-flat bed and a leather chair, upholstered by Italy’s Poltrona Frau, that reclines too. This way you don’t have to deconstruct your bed if you want to sit up and read or work on your laptop.

Amenities include a 32-inch monitor, a private closet, an amenity box to stow your small items, mood lighting and two lavatories, one with a vanity.

The suites will debut in December on five new aircraft; 14 existing planes will be retrofitted with the suites. Price tag for the redesign of 19 A380s: about $850 million, the airline’s release said.

What will it cost you? I checked the website for L.A. to Singapore round-trip flights in December: $13,417 per person for a first-class seat.

The redone A380s also will have 78 upgraded seats in business class (which have lie-flat seats and an 18-inch monitor) on the upper deck, 44 in premium economy and 343 in economy.

The economy seats have more legroom and back support, the airport’s release said. It has a headrest that adjusts six ways, a coat hook, a space for personal storage an an adjustable footrest.

Economy seats for L.A.-Singapore round-trip flights in mid December cost $2,119 per person.

Info: Singapore Airlines

