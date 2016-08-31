Time is running out to submit photos for our summer vacation issue

The clock is ticking.

The deadline for submitting your 2016 summer vacation photos for possible inclusion in the Sept. 18 Travel section is Sept. 7.

Before you send us your work, read the guidelines for submitting. There, you’ll also see galleries of previous winners.

We would urge you to read the whole document, but here are some quick highlights:

•Photos must have been taken between Memorial Day and Labor Day of this year.

•You may submit up to 10 photos.

•You may not submit photos if you are a professional photographer.

•The easiest way to submit a photo is by email to travel@latimes.com. Please use Summer Vacation Photos in the subject line. Files larger than 10MB will bounce back.

•You may also submit via Flickr or through Instagram with the hashtag #latimestravel2016

•Please include your full name and city of residence.

•Describe what’s happening in the photo and where and when it was taken.

•You may not remove elements from your photo. If there’s a tree that appears to be growing out of someone’s head, you can’t erase it.

Editors have already begun sifting through scores of photos and are winnowing down a crowded field. But your photo just may be the one that lands on the cover. You’ll never know unless you share it with us, which also means that we may reproduce your photos in any format.

