Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Cyber chaos and the Dodgers’ 2025 season opener

Welcome to the last Los Angeles Times News Quiz of the month. Summer seems to be moving as fast as the news cycle around these parts, which means there was no shortage of stories to mine for this week’s handcrafted, California-leaning multiple choice questions.
Among the stories I’m digging into this week are the spectacle of the Republican National Convention, a spectacular showing at the box office, the upcoming spectacle of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony and the software update that caused a spectacular global meltdown.
The California State Fair’s first-ever cannabis consumption lounge opened on Sunday. Here’s what the first four hours and 20 minutes looked like.
If you’ve kept up with all of that, your score should be, wait for it ... spectacular this time around.
Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
More News Quizzes
More to Read
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.