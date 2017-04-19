Watch Vivid Sydney's dazzling light festival. This tour takes you there

Visit Australia in time for Vivid Sydney, the amazing festival that transforms the city with light installations, music and ideas.

Swain Destinations offers an 11-night tour that includes time to explore Sydney, the Hunter Valley wine country, the Blue Mountains and the beaches of Byron Bay.

You spend four nights in Sydney, during which you can see the light show at places such as Darling Harbour, Taronga Zoo and the Royal Botanic Garden. The tour adds a Vivid BridgeClimb of the lighted-up Sydney Harbour Bridge and a Vivid Lighting the Sails Cruise to see the show from the water.

Participants receive a rental car to drive to the Hunter Valley for wine tastings and the Blue Mountains before heading back to Sydney and flying north to Byron Bay on the country’s Gold Coast.

Dates: May 26-June 17

Price: $3,085 per person, double occupancy. Includes airport transfers, four-day car rental, lodging including stays at the Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney, five breakfasts, tour of Byron Bay as well as the bridge climb and cruise. International airfare and internal airfare (starting at $175 per person) are extra.

Info: Swain Destinations, (866) 429-9722

