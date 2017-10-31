Borneo tour takes you to wildlife and cultural sites on the Asian island

Explore Borneo, the world’s third-largest island, with travel and wildlife photographer Michele Burgess.
The 19-day itinerary includes a day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before flying to the sultanate of Brunei with its traditional Malay water village, mosques and Royal Regalia Museum.
Other highlights include the bustling city of Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia’s Sabah state, boat trips along the Kinabatangan River to photograph wildlife, and visits to the Labuk Bay Proboscis Monkey Sanctuary, the Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and the Borneo Sun Bear Conservation Centre.
Highlights in the Malaysian state of Sarawak include sophisticated Kuching, the living museum at Sarawak Cultural Village and the Semenggoh Wildlife Centre for orangutans and sun bears.
Dates: April 2-20
Price: $7,650 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $1,500. Includes round-trip airfare from LAX, intra-country airfare, first-class accommodations, most meals and guided sightseeing and transfers.
Info: Infocus Travel, (714) 536-6104
