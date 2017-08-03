Harvest olives, stay in Salvatore Ferragamo's historic resort on this tour of Italy

Celebrate the olive harvest in Tuscany by helping local growers pick their crop, the centerpiece of a three-night insiders’ tour offered by Luxo Italia.

Participants will learn about olive oil production and, at the end of the harvest, receive a bespoke bottle of olive oil to take home or enjoy during a traditional lunch in the olive groves.

Luxo Italia Roll up your sleeves and help local growers with the fall olive harvest in Tuscany. Roll up your sleeves and help local growers with the fall olive harvest in Tuscany. (Luxo Italia)

Other highlights include an olive oil-infused massage; a tour of one of the oldest wine cellars in Italy, where the first Chianti was produced; and a Tuscan dinner overlooking the medieval village of Borro.

Il Borro The vineyard at Il Borro. The vineyard at Il Borro. (Il Borro)

Accommodations are at Il Borro, a luxury Relais & Chateaux resort owned by Salvatore Ferragamo.

Dates: Available in October and November, depending on weather and temperature.

Price: From $7,000 per person, double occupancy. Includes luxury-car transfer from the Florence airport; accommodations in a deluxe suite; welcome dinner, barbecue lunch and daily breakfast; massage and winery tour. International airfare not included.

Info: Luxo Italia

ALSO

Heading to San Diego this summer? Here are 10 breweries where you can quench your thirst

Tired of waiting in long lines on the ship? How to skip them and enjoy the cruise

Sure, 'Hamilton's' coming to L.A. Maybe a visit to his Caribbean hometown is in order too