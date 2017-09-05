Taco crawl in Mexico City and other culinary adventures on this tour for singles

Savor the historic flavors of Mexico on a nine-day journey through some of the country’s most famous culinary regions. The trip, organized for solo travelers by Intrepid Travel, includes visits to Oaxaca, Puebla and Mexico City.

In Oaxaca, participants will visit markets, tasting chiles, chocolate and mezcal; in Puebla, they will sample local specialties; and in Mexico City, they'll go on a taco crawl.

Also on the itinerary: a fishing expedition and a chance to eat fresh ceviche on the beach.

Dates: March 24-April 1

Price: From $1,875, including accommodations, 12 meals, domestic transportation and activities. International airfare not included.

Info: Intrepid Travel, (800) 970-7299

ALSO

From downtown L.A. to the beach and back, car-free and carefree

As it travels through the mountains and plains of the West, the California Zephyr is a track star

Napa Valley tops this list of the 12 most romantic places to visit in America