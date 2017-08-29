Living Desert museum and zoo hosts a lion- and leopard-viewing safari to Tanzania

Go on safari in Tanzania with the Living Desert and Allen Monroe, a wildlife expert and president of the Palm Desert-based zoo and gardens.

The 10-day adventure includes morning and afternoon game drives in Lake Manyara National Park, home to tree-climbing lions; Serengeti National Park, famous for its “big five” animals: lions, leopards, Cape buffalo, rhinoceroses and elephants; and Tarangire National Park, known for its distinctive baobab trees.

Highlights include a two-night stay at the edge of the Ngorongoro Crater, said to have the densest concentration of animals on Earth, and a visit to a Masai village. Group size limited to 24.

Dates: June 3-13

Price: $3,375 per person, double occupancy; $450 single supplement. Included are accommodations in tent camps and lodges, seven breakfasts and six lunches and dinners, guides, wildlife viewing and park entry fees. International airfare not included.

Info: Living Desert, (760) 346-5694, Ext. 2163

ALSO

Party like it's 1717 on a Danube River cruise celebrating Maria Theresa of Austria

Did you fall in love with totality? Next total solar eclipse comes to the U.S. in less than 2,420 days

Donate to charity and receive a hotel room discount when you book with Kind Traveler