Travel print section returns Aug. 20; check here for fresh stories during redesign

The Travel section is being redesigned.

It will not appear in the print edition of the Sunday Los Angeles Times from July 2 through Aug. 13.

The print section will return to your newspaper on Aug. 20.

In the interim, continue to come to Travel online for fresh destination features and vacation ideas as well as your favorite columns.

If you have suggestions for features you would like to see in the relaunched section, please email travel@latimes.com. For questions or comments, call (877) 554-4000.

Also, don’t forget to send us your vacation photos and videos from summer 2017 for possible inclusion in the Sept. 17 section, both print and online. You can find out how to submit your work from our Summer Vacation Photo guidelines.

