Love to cook? Love the outdoor life? Here's a website that offers tips for both

If there was a “Top Chef” challenge in the outdoors, this duo would dominate.

Name: FreshOffTheGrid.com

What it does: The website combines one couple’s love of cooking and their life outdoors and on the road. Discover recipes, campfire cooking gear, how-to guides and captivating photos of Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, New York, Oregon, Utah and West Virginia.

What’s hot: If your campfire cooking leaves something to be desired, this site will catapult your culinary efforts to new heights. The Guide section has articles such as “A Guide to Arizona Hot Springs” and “Leaf Peeping & Pond Hopping: Autumn Kayaking in the Adirondacks,” while the Recipes section offers dishes such as Dutch Oven Campfire Lasagna, Date and Desert Honey Breakfast Polenta and Southwest Sweet Potato Bean Burger. The printable Recipe cards at the bottom of the food posts are generous and helpful. Don’t miss the Shop section where you can find tools needed to re-create the meals they cooked outdoors. All that’s left to figure out is where will you go camping, hiking or backpacking.

What’s not: If you want to search the site by location, you must look at the right sidebar of the Guides section. The photos are so fantastic that I’d like to see some kind of destination breadcrumb or map from the home page.