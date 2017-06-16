You can fly to Puerto Rico for $346 round trip from LAX on American, Delta or United

If you’re seeking a tropical clime but Hawaii’s fares make it out of reach, you can head for San Juan, Puerto Rico, for $346, including all taxes and fees, on American, Delta or United.
The fare, subject to availability, is for travel Sept. 5 through May.
Info: American, (800) 433-7300, www.aa.com; Delta, (800) 221-1212, www.delta.com; and United, (800) 864-8331, www.united.com.
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
