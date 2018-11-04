It's a happy, endless summer in California, thanks to these winter hotel deals

Whenever I want to pretend I'm part of the Orange County glitterati, I zip down to the Balboa Bay Resort for drinks and tapas at its waterfront A&O gastropub. The hotel complex faces the bay and has its own beach and an assortment of multimillion-dollar yachts tied up in front. Now I can afford to stay at the hotel, which is Newport's only waterfront resort and is one of the region's swankiest.