Fall colors river cruises between NYC and Montreal on sale

Blount Small Ship Adventures operates a 14-day river cruise to see fall foliage that travels between New York City and Montreal. Selected sailings are discounted for a limited time.
The deal: Sail on the 84-passenger Grande Caribe on a 14-day itinerary that includes cruising the Saguenay River where Beluga whales thrive, the St. Lawrence Seaway and passing through the Erie Canal.
Discounted prices start at $2,759 per person for a Category 1 cabin (basic, some have a porthole), down from $4,599. Category 2 cabins (in the bow of the ship, with portholes) go for $3,119 per person, instead of $5,199; and Category 3 cabins (on the main deck with large windows) cost $3,599 per person, instead of $5,199. Category 4 cabins (biggest, with large windows) cost $3,959 per person instead of $6,599. (Prices don’t include port fees.)
When: You must book by Aug. 3 for departures from August through October.
Details: The cruise includes three meals a day, refreshments and snacks, as well as free wine and beer during lunch and dinner.
Info: Blount Small Ship Adventures, Locks, Legends & Canals, (888) 368-2240
