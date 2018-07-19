Advertisement

Fall colors river cruises between NYC and Montreal on sale

By
Jul 19, 2018 | 6:20 AM
The Grande Caribe sails in the Erie Canal on the Locks, Legends & Canals cruise. (Blount Small Ship Adventures)

Blount Small Ship Adventures operates a 14-day river cruise to see fall foliage that travels between New York City and Montreal. Selected sailings are discounted for a limited time.

The deal: Sail on the 84-passenger Grande Caribe on a 14-day itinerary that includes cruising the Saguenay River where Beluga whales thrive, the St. Lawrence Seaway and passing through the Erie Canal.

Discounted prices start at $2,759 per person for a Category 1 cabin (basic, some have a porthole), down from $4,599. Category 2 cabins (in the bow of the ship, with portholes) go for $3,119 per person, instead of $5,199; and Category 3 cabins (on the main deck with large windows) cost $3,599 per person, instead of $5,199. Category 4 cabins (biggest, with large windows) cost $3,959 per person instead of $6,599. (Prices don’t include port fees.)

When: You must book by Aug. 3 for departures from August through October.

Details: The cruise includes three meals a day, refreshments and snacks, as well as free wine and beer during lunch and dinner.

Info: Blount Small Ship Adventures, Locks, Legends & Canals, (888) 368-2240

