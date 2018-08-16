If you like ancient trees, fish and barbecue, you'll love tiny Big Pine, Calif.

My husband, Paul, likes to fish; I like trees. We compromised over tangy barbecue as we sat at a roadside picnic table in full view of U.S. 395. He would get to experience a new-to-him back-country creek 10 miles west of tiny Big Pine, and I would get an all-day visit at the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest, 25 miles east. OK? Deal. The tab: We spent $159 for a night in a basic cabin (no microwave, TV or Wi-Fi, second-hand furnishings) at Glacier Lodge in Big Pine Canyon and $50 for food. Walking in the woods? No charge.