Take a lesson in birding in Rolling Hills Estates or learn a few navigation skills at Santa Monica's REI

BIRDING

Field class

Explore the birds in nesting season as they make a home in the George F Canyon Preserve in Rolling Hills Estates.

When, where: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to www.pvplc.org.

NAVIGATION

Workshop

Learn the parts of a compass, how to read a topographic map and how to use them in tandem.

When, where: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the REI store in Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd.

Admission, info: $50 for non-members. (310) 458-4370.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.