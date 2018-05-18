FlixBus launches L.A. service to Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and more

Why drive or fly to Las Vegas when you can get there for less than $10 on… the bus. Hard to believe, but read on.
FlixBus, which chose Los Angeles for its U.S. headquarters, hits our highways May 31. It launches with 180 connections linking Southern California to the Southwest and plans to announce 400 more connections by the end of June.
A one-way ticket from L.A. to Las Vegas starts at $2.99. The one-way fare from L.A. to San Diego starts at $4.99; the fare back seems to hover around $9.99. FlixBus recommends booking early to get the best price.
Major connecting cities are L.A., Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Tucson. Passengers get one free checked bag.
FlixBus made bus travel hip in Berlin, Paris and London with comfortable buses that have free Wi-Fi, power outlets and onboard entertainment.
Pierre Gourdain, L.A. managing director, spent a year trying to experience every mode of transportation across the country.
Realizing how many people hate driving in L.A., he said he wanted to call co-founder and chief executive Andre Schwammlein and say, "Andre, I don't know why you even started in Germany — we should have gone to Los Angeles straightaway."
FlixBus has transported more than 100 million passengers since 2013 and is Europe's largest long-haul bus company.
Current Los Angeles locations for departures and arrivals are UCLA and Palms Station for West L.A. and USC for downtown. Toward the end of June, FlixBus will announce 400 more connections.
Info: FlixBus, (855) 626-8585