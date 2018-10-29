Think small for big rewards when hiking or traveling

The Bindle Daypack from Trek Light Gear, just 3½ ounces, manages to be spacious and strong. The pack, made of parachute nylon, is a roomy 18-by-12-inches on your back and has a wide double-zippered 14.2-liter-capacity main compartment and a hidden zippered security pocket for valuables. The soft and wide adjustable back straps can help in hauling up to 40 pounds.