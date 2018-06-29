Take a trip to Mars with a visit to NASA's InSight Roadshow

There was a lot of excitement when NASA’s InSight mission to Mars launched from Central California on May 5. It won’t land on the Red Planet until Nov. 26, but you don’t have to wait that long to find out what the robotic lander will do when it gets there.
The InSight Roadshow has been touring California since May to explain how the lander will collect samples by going deep into the surface of the planet.
The roadshow will appear at the DiscoveryCube Orange County, 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, from Friday through Sunday. Then it moves on to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on the Fourth of July as part of AmericaFest (tickets cost $15 to $30 to enter). The roadshow also will stop at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park from Aug. 3 to 5.
Visitors can expect to see models of the InSight spacecraft, put on virtual reality headsets to see panoramic views of Mars and snap photos at selfie stations. Got questions? Members of InSight's mission and science teams as well as members of JPL's Mars team will be on hand to explain the mission.
InSight, short for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, took off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, making it the first interplanetary mission to launch from the West Coast. The roadshow has been on tour since May.
Info: Mars InSight Roadshow
