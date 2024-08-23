Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: The Lakers’ season opener, a DNC roll-call closer

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz, where the headlines become questions and the fun never stops.
This week’s 10 handcrafted, California-leaning, multiple-choice questions take a deeper dive on stories about the Democratic National Convention, the upcoming NBA season, Bruno Mars’ opening-night show at Intuit Dome and weather data troubling the Union of Concerned Scientists.
We visited more than 200 miles of coastline, picking through hundreds of beaches to name the 50 best from San Diego to Santa Barbara. We prioritized ease of use and special amenities — like volleyball courts, camping, surf conditions and views.
If you’ve kept up on the news of the week, show us how much you remember by answering these questions correctly — and sharing your score online. (Why not throw in the #LATNewsQuiz hashtag for good measure?)
Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.
