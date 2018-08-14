Study at Oxford just for fun. No exams.

If you’ve always dreamed of being an Oxford student, here’s your chance. The Oxford Experience, a weeklong summer study and activities program for adults at the oldest university in the English-speaking world, is accepting students for 2019.
The Christ Church residential program at the British university has no requirements, exams or papers and offers more than 60 courses on history, politics, creative writing and other topics.
Excursions, tours, pub walks, whiskey tastings and croquet are available.
Dates: July 7-Aug. 17. The application period begins Sept. 24. Classes fill quickly.
Price: From $1,990 per person. Includes tuition, accommodations in student housing with en suite bath, meals, entertainment and activities. International airfare and some excursions not included.
Info: Oxford Experience
