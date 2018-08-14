Advertisement

Study at Oxford just for fun. No exams.

By Rosemary McClure
Aug 14, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Study at Oxford just for fun. No exams.
Attend Christ Church College at Oxford University next summer. (Barbara Gillam)

If you’ve always dreamed of being an Oxford student, here’s your chance. The Oxford Experience, a weeklong summer study and activities program for adults at the oldest university in the English-speaking world, is accepting students for 2019.

The Christ Church residential program at the British university has no requirements, exams or papers and offers more than 60 courses on history, politics, creative writing and other topics.

Advertisement

Excursions, tours, pub walks, whiskey tastings and croquet are available.　

Dates: July 7-Aug. 17. The application period begins Sept. 24. Classes fill quickly.

Price: From $1,990 per person. Includes tuition, accommodations in student housing with en suite bath, meals, entertainment and activities. International airfare and some excursions not included.

Info: Oxford Experience

ALSO

Secondary cities can be first-rate bargains

The past meets the present in Santa Barbara, where new — or in some cases, renovated — luxury hotel rooms are opening

The flight attendant did nothing wrong. Still, he was ordered: ‘Pull down your pants’

Advertisement
Advertisement