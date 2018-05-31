Advertisement

World's longest passenger flight from New Jersey to Singapore to start in October

May 31, 2018 | 6:30 AM
The ultra long range Airbus 350-900 has a carbon composite air frame that helps with air quality inside the cabin. Singapore Airlines will begin flying the world's longest commercial flight on these planes in October. (Singapore Airlines)

Ready to spend a long time in the air? Singapore Airlines announced Wednesday that it would restart flying almost 19 hours nonstop between the New York area and Singapore, making it the longest commercial route in the world. It covers 10,376 miles, and don't even think about going bare-bones coach.

The airline will fly the new ultra-long-range Airbus A350-900 with 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy seats.

Premium economy seats on the A350-900ULR, which will fly nonstop from Newark, N.J., to Singapore.
Premium economy seats on the A350-900ULR, which will fly nonstop from Newark, N.J., to Singapore. (Singapore Airlines)

Flights will take off from Newark Liberty international Airport (EWR) in New Jersey and fly to Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) three days a week to start and then go daily Oct. 19.

Travel time is expected to be up to 18 hours and 45 minutes. Tickets for the long haul go on sale Thursday.

Singapore Airlines had flown the Newark-Singapore route until 2013. The restart is all about an improved long-haul Airbus, which brings "higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body and lighting designed to reduce jet lag," according to a news release about the service.

There will be 67 business class seats on the A350-900ULR.
There will be 67 business class seats on the A350-900ULR. (Singapore Airlines)

The airline also plans to fly the new Airbus on L.A.-Singapore flights, though no date has been announced.

The route beats out Emirates’ route from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Auckland, New Zealand, which takes up to 17 hours and 15 minutes, depending on which direction you fly; and Qatar Airways flights from Doha to Auckland, which takes 16½ hours.

Info: Singapore Airlines

