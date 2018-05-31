World's longest passenger flight from New Jersey to Singapore to start in October

Ready to spend a long time in the air? Singapore Airlines announced Wednesday that it would restart flying almost 19 hours nonstop between the New York area and Singapore, making it the longest commercial route in the world. It covers 10,376 miles, and don't even think about going bare-bones coach.
The airline will fly the new ultra-long-range Airbus A350-900 with 67 business class seats and 94 premium economy seats.
Flights will take off from Newark Liberty international Airport (EWR) in New Jersey and fly to Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) three days a week to start and then go daily Oct. 19.
Travel time is expected to be up to 18 hours and 45 minutes. Tickets for the long haul go on sale Thursday.
Singapore Airlines had flown the Newark-Singapore route until 2013. The restart is all about an improved long-haul Airbus, which brings "higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body and lighting designed to reduce jet lag," according to a news release about the service.
The airline also plans to fly the new Airbus on L.A.-Singapore flights, though no date has been announced.
The route beats out Emirates’ route from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Auckland, New Zealand, which takes up to 17 hours and 15 minutes, depending on which direction you fly; and Qatar Airways flights from Doha to Auckland, which takes 16½ hours.
