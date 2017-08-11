Where are you traveling this summer? There's still time to submit images for our readers photos issue

It’s almost time to say goodbye to summer, but don’t forget to send us the best shots from your vacation (or your stay-cation).

If you have videos, we’re accepting those too. This will be our first year accepting videos, and we’re hoping to see some fun memories from the summer of ’17.

Our readers photos issue is set for Sept. 17, and we’re accepting submissions taken between May 26 and Sept. 4. The best photos will be featured in print, and our finalists will also be featured online.

The last day to submit photos is Sept. 6, at midnight.

Here are the details on where to submit:

How and where to submit Photos E-mail your photos with the subject "Summer Vacation Photo Issue" to travel@latimes.com. (Note that photos larger than 10 MB will bounce back).

Upload them to Flickr, or hashtag them on Instagram with #latimestravel2017 Videos Send your videos by DropBox or WeTransfer with the subject "Summer Vacation Photo Issue" to travel@latimes.com. Videos may not be longer than 2 minutes nor larger than 2GB. Remember, when you shoot video, turn your smartphone horizontal, not vertical.

You also may upload videos to Flickr, or hashtag them on Instagram with #latimestravel2017

Size, conditions and more details:

Large, high-resolution photos: Size should be at least 1,600 pixels wide and 900 pixels deep and at least 200 dpi (dots per inch). Photos should be at least 1 megabyte; 5MB is ideal, but more than 10MB is too large.

Size should be at least 1,600 pixels wide and 900 pixels deep and at least 200 dpi (dots per inch). Photos should be at least 1 megabyte; 5MB is ideal, but more than 10MB is too large. No pros: We’re looking for talented amateurs, not professional photographers. If you make some of your living as a professional photographer, please do not submit.

We’re looking for talented amateurs, not professional photographers. If you make some of your living as a professional photographer, please do not submit. No alterations: You can’t use a photo editing tool to take out or add elements. If there’s an ugly trash can in your otherwise great shot, you can’t take it out.

You can’t use a photo editing tool to take out or add elements. If there’s an ugly trash can in your otherwise great shot, you can’t take it out. Spring/summer 2017 photos: Photos must have been taken from Friday, May 26 through Monday, Sept. 4.

Photos must have been taken from Friday, May 26 through Monday, Sept. 4. Deadline for submissions: Sept. 6.

Sept. 6. Include your name, city of residence, date and place of photo and an email or phone number where we can reach you for verification; we won't print your email or phone number, but we may need to clarify something about the photo.

your name, city of residence, date and place of photo and an email or phone number where we can reach you for verification; we won't print your email or phone number, but we may need to clarify something about the photo. Describe the photo: What’s happening? Who is in it? Please include the names of the subjects. What prompted you to take the picture?

What’s happening? Who is in it? Please include the names of the subjects. What prompted you to take the picture? What kind of camera did you use? Smartphone photos are fine, by the way; we love knowing that they can be used for great photography.

Smartphone photos are fine, by the way; we love knowing that they can be used for great photography. Agreement: By submitting your photos, you agree that The Times may reproduce your photos in any format.

By submitting your photos, you agree that The Times may reproduce your photos in any format. Limit: Please limit submissions to no more than 10 photos.

Get inspired with our photo selection from previous years:

2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009

denise.florez@latimes.com

Twitter: @deniseflorez