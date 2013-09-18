Best summer vacation photos from Times readers in 2013

We asked L.A. Times readers to photograph what they did on their summer vacations, and, oh, how they responded. It was a busy season that took them to Africa and Asia, to Europe and Alaska. They captured wildlife on safari and calm days at the beach, blazing sunsets and blissfully cool vistas. But all shared one quality: They exuded a sense of place, transporting us to destinations we've visited and others we can only dream about. The first 13 slides in this gallery contain images and text that appeared in print. The rest, shown in no particular order, also caught our attention. Here are thumbnails of all the submissions
