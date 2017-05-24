Now accepting your best summer photos — and videos too

The weather is getting warmer, and the school year is almost over.

That means you’ll probably be hitting the road, and we’d like you to take us along.

Pack your cameras and keep your phones charged while you’re out there so you can take some breathtaking shots for possible inclusion in our annual “What I Did on My Summer Vacation” issue, which is set for Sept. 17.

This year, we are also accepting videos.

We’ll consider photos and videos that were shot from Friday, May 26, through Monday, Sept. 4. Our team of editors and photographers will evaluate the photos and videos, which, if chosen, will be featured online and/or in print.

What influences a decision to include a photo such as Phil Calvert’s photo of Bilbao, Spain, featured above?

First, the technical aspects. Make sure you pay attention to lighting and composition.

But you also should capture a moment — a child’s look of joy, a wave that is about to crash on a beach, a sunrise on a foggy morning.

Remember, this is for the Travel section, so a picture that shows us where in the world you spent your summer vacation — a photo that provides a sense of place — is important. If you take photos of people, who are they and what is their story? Spontaneous action also earns points.

How and where to submit: Photos E-mail your photos with the subject "Summer Vacation Photo Issue" to travel@latimes.com. (Note that photos larger than 10 MB will bounce back).

Upload them to Flickr, or hashtag them on Instagram with #latimestravel2017 Videos Send your videos by DropBox or WeTransfer with the subject "Summer Vacation Photo Issue" to travel@latimes.com. Videos may not be longer than 2 minutes nor larger than 2GB. Remember, when you shoot video, turn your smartphone horizontal, not vertical.

You also may upload videos to Flickr, or hashtag them on Instagram with #latimestravel2017

Please make sure you pay attention to these details:

Large, high-resolution photos: They need to be at least 1,600 pixels wide and 900 pixels deep and at least 200 dpi (dots per inch). Photos should be at least 1 megabyte; 5MB is ideal, but more than 10MB is too large.

They need to be at least 1,600 pixels wide and 900 pixels deep and at least 200 dpi (dots per inch). Photos should be at least 1 megabyte; 5MB is ideal, but more than 10MB is too large. No pros: We’re looking for talented amateurs, not professional photographers. If you make some of your living as a professional photographer, please do not submit.

We’re looking for talented amateurs, not professional photographers. If you make some of your living as a professional photographer, please do not submit. No alterations: You can’t use a photo editing tool to take out or add elements. If there’s an ugly trash can in your otherwise great shot, you can’t take it out.

You can’t use a photo editing tool to take out or add elements. If there’s an ugly trash can in your otherwise great shot, you can’t take it out. Spring/summer 2017 photos: Photos must have been taken from Friday, May 26 through Monday, Sept. 4.

Photos must have been taken from Friday, May 26 through Monday, Sept. 4. Deadline for submissions: Sept. 6.

Sept. 6. Include your name, city of residence, date and place of photo and an email or phone number where we can reach you for verification; we won't print your email or phone number, but we may need to clarify something about the photo.

your name, city of residence, date and place of photo and an email or phone number where we can reach you for verification; we won't print your email or phone number, but we may need to clarify something about the photo. Describe the photo: What’s happening? Who is in it? Please include the names of the subjects. What prompted you to take the picture?

What’s happening? Who is in it? Please include the names of the subjects. What prompted you to take the picture? What kind of camera did you use? Smartphone photos are fine, by the way; we love knowing that they can be used for great photography.

Smartphone photos are fine, by the way; we love knowing that they can be used for great photography. Agreement: By submitting your photos, you agree that The Times may reproduce your photos in any format.

By submitting your photos, you agree that The Times may reproduce your photos in any format. Limit: Please limit submissions to no more than 10 photos.

Get inspired with our photo selection from previous years:

2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010 | 2009

denise.florez@latimes.com

@deniseflorez