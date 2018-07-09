Advertisement

Women-only Borneo tour includes viewing orangutans and komodo dragons

Anne Harnagel
By
Jul 09, 2018 | 6:00 AM
Women-only Borneo tour includes viewing orangutans and komodo dragons
Visit orangutans at a reserve in Borneo on this women-only tour. (Wild Women Expeditions)

Delve into one of the world’s oldest rainforests, located on the island of Borneo, on a 14-day, women-only tour.

Participants will meet in Jakarta, Indonesia, followed by immersion in the wild that includes paddling canoes into the Bornean swamp, home to proboscis monkeys and orangutans.

Advertisement

On the way, participants will visit a site where the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation makes it possible for the apes to be rehabilitated and released into the wild.

Other highlights include the Flores Islands, inhabited by komodo dragons, a meet-up with a Balinese healer and a walk through the moonscape of an active volcano.

Dates: 2019 departures on April 4-17, May 2-15, June 20-July 3, Oct. 3-16, Oct. 31-Nov. 13

Price: $4,995 per person, double occupancy; $1,295 single supplement. Includes 13 nights’ accommodations, all meals, female trip leader, domestic flights and equipment for snorkeling, biking and kayaking. International airfare not included.

Info: Wild Women Expeditions, (888) 993-1222

ALSO

How to cope with the crowds at the West's busiest national parks

X Games champ Travis Pastrana is out to bust Evel Knievel's stunt records in Las Vegas. But can he master a jump over the fountains at Caesars?

The wine-country getaway town of Livermore, Calif., has concerts and fine dining at hand

Advertisement
Advertisement