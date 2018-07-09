Women-only Borneo tour includes viewing orangutans and komodo dragons

Delve into one of the world’s oldest rainforests, located on the island of Borneo, on a 14-day, women-only tour.
Participants will meet in Jakarta, Indonesia, followed by immersion in the wild that includes paddling canoes into the Bornean swamp, home to proboscis monkeys and orangutans.
On the way, participants will visit a site where the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation makes it possible for the apes to be rehabilitated and released into the wild.
Other highlights include the Flores Islands, inhabited by komodo dragons, a meet-up with a Balinese healer and a walk through the moonscape of an active volcano.
Dates: 2019 departures on April 4-17, May 2-15, June 20-July 3, Oct. 3-16, Oct. 31-Nov. 13
Price: $4,995 per person, double occupancy; $1,295 single supplement. Includes 13 nights’ accommodations, all meals, female trip leader, domestic flights and equipment for snorkeling, biking and kayaking. International airfare not included.
Info: Wild Women Expeditions, (888) 993-1222
