Bike ride through Chile and Argentina follows Che Guevara's motorcycle journey

Follow in the footsteps of Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara on a 29-day bike ride through Chile and Argentina.

The Bike Odyssey trip, “Che — Bariloche to Santiago," covers 1,461 miles, exploring dusty trails Guevara followed on a nine-month motorcycle journey that began in 1952.

Riders will visit national parks, the Andes, the Casablanca Valley Wine Region and the rugged, still active Villarrica volcano.

Highlights include crossing the Andes three times by bike; circumnavigating Alerce Andino National Park; riding through Reserva Nacional Radal Siete Tazas, famed for its rock formations, turquoise pools and seven waterfalls; and cycling through Chile's port city of Valparaíso.

Dates: Nov. 17-Dec. 18

Price: The ride is broken into two 14-day stages, with prices starting at $6,500 per stage or $12,664 for the entire tour. Included are lodging, transfers, snacks, a support van and most meals. International airfare not included.

Info: Bike Odyssey

