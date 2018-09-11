Think about visiting China next year. Spend nine days exploring Shanghai and Beijing for $1,359

Plan now for travel next year to Beijing and Shanghai on a tour offered by World Spree.
In Beijing, the itinerary includes Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City, the Sacred Way of Ming Tombs and the Great Wall, with optional excursions through the city’s hutongs, or alleyways, and to the Temple of Heaven and Summer Palace.
In Shanghai, there is free time to explore on your own or take an optional tour to the Bund, the futuristic Pudong area and trendy Xin Tian Di.
You can add the popular cities of Hangzhou, Suzhou and Tongli on optional day tours (additional fees).
Dates: March 10 and throughout 2019
Price: From $1,359 per person, double occupancy; single supplement from $459. Includes round-trip airfare from LAX, eight nights’ accommodations, daily breakfast and one lunch, transportation within China, tours and entrance fees and English-speaking guides.
Info: World Spree, (866) 652-5656
