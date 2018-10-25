Advertisement

Where to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall

By Anne Harnagel
Oct 25, 2018 | 3:30 AM
Part of the Berlin Wall displayed near Berlin's Brandenburg Gate during the German Day of Unity on Oct. 3. (Felipe Trueba / EPA/Shutterstock)

Immerse yourself in modern European history on a 10-day tour offered by Peregrine Adventures that marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The 10-day tour begins in Berlin, where participants will visit the Checkpoint Charlie Museum and the Wall Memorial and take part in official Nov. 9 celebrations.

Other itinerary highlights include visits to the Polish city of Gdansk, home to the Solidarity movement; the recently opened Museum of the Second World War; and Prague, Czech Republic, where thousands of East Germans sought refuge in the summer of 1989.

The wall, a potent symbol of the Cold War, fell on Nov. 9, 1989.

Dates: Nov 1-10, 2019

Price: From $3,445 per person, double occupancy. Includes nine nights’ accommodations, nine breakfasts and four dinners, and transportation.

Info: Peregrine Adventures, (855) 832-4859

