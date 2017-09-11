Fall trout-fishing trips in scenic Montana are designed to lure anglers

For an angler, there may be nothing better than trout fishing in the fall. Frontiers Travel is offering six-day fishing excursions at Big Hole Lodge, nestled in the Wise River Valley of southwest Montana.

Participants will have an opportunity to fish in small streams and larger body of waters for brown trout, rainbows and cutthroats.

Most of the fishing will be done from rafts, but there will be some wading.

Dates: Through mid-October

Price: From $3,875, per person, with shared guide. Includes round-trip transportation from Butte, Mont., to the lodge, accommodations, three meals a day, guides, flies each day and transportation to and from fishing destinations.

Info: Frontiers Travel, (800) 245-1950

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

ALSO

Napa Valley tops this list of the 12 most romantic places to visit in America

Party like it's 1717 on a Danube River cruise celebrating Maria Theresa of Austria

Did you fall in love with totality? Next total solar eclipse comes to the U.S. in less than 2,420 days