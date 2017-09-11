Fall trout-fishing trips in scenic Montana are designed to lure anglers

For an angler, there may be nothing better than trout fishing in the fall. Frontiers Travel is offering six-day fishing excursions at Big Hole Lodge, nestled in the Wise River Valley of southwest Montana.
Participants will have an opportunity to fish in small streams and larger body of waters for brown trout, rainbows and cutthroats.
Most of the fishing will be done from rafts, but there will be some wading.
Dates: Through mid-October
Price: From $3,875, per person, with shared guide. Includes round-trip transportation from Butte, Mont., to the lodge, accommodations, three meals a day, guides, flies each day and transportation to and from fishing destinations.
Info: Frontiers Travel, (800) 245-1950
