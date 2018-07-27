Stay in a tiny house in the Wisconsin woods or at a Las Vegas casino on your next vacation

Fans of HGTV’s “Tiny House Hunters” and similar shows can sample the small life with a nightly rental at locations from California to New York.
Tiny houses range from 180 to 400 square feet in size. Some are made by Escape Homes, a Wisconsin company that was making the small, portable houses long before television created a craze.
One of the tiny house communities is located just a few miles from the factory.
Canoe Bay Escape Village sits on 100 acres of hardwood forest with two private lakes near the town of Rice Lake in northwest Wisconsin. The idyllic setting is home to houses with three different designs, all of which are available for nightly and long-term rentals – and purchase too. Nightly prices start at $195.
Five varieties of homes can be found at Think Big!, a tiny house resort in South Cairo, N.Y.
Located a couple of hours outside New York City, the resort is perched on 28 cliff-top acres overlooking Catskill Creek. The houses feature private patios, charcoal grills, fire pits and dining tables. Various outdoor activities include kayaking and yoga. Prices start at $250 a night.
Sixty miles away in the Hudson Valley, people seeking an off-the-grid experience may be inspired by the Escape home near Marlboro, N.Y. The 180-square-foot home, among the company’s tiniest, is called “The Glass House,” thanks to its many windows. The solar-powered dwelling is close to apple orchards and vineyards. It’s available from $169 a night.
Another off-the-grid experience can be found in the Rocky Mountains 25 minutes from Vail, Colo. Solar panels provide power for such necessities as cable TV and hot water. Set on 30 acres in a national forest, Snow Cross rents for $120 a night.
Rentals can also be found in Las Vegas and San Jose, closer to home — and cell towers.
Don’t expect seclusion at the Sugar Shack, a tiny house at the Gold Spike hotel-casino in downtown Vegas. The 344-square-foot unit is located in the Backyard, the resort’s lively courtyard. It can sleep eight and costs $250 to $500 a night.
The tiny home in San Jose unit sits in what Escape described as a “quiet neighborhood close to downtown.” The owners, however, kindly point out that the tiny house “is on the flight path of the airport.” Available for $115 a night.
Other Escape Homes rentals can be found in Oregon, Texas and elsewhere in Colorado.
Info: Escape Homes, (844) 696-3722