Cook like a local in these 4 culinary classes in the West

Take a break from eating tacos by learning how to make them the right way from Cabo San Lucas local Donna Somerlott, owner of Casa de Colores School of Traditional Mexican Cooking. Depending on the class (from $50 per person), you’ll learn how to cook on a customary comal griddle or perhaps how to make mole taste much better than a funky chocolate sauce. If you’re the first to sign up, you might even get to pick the day’s menu. Info: Casa de Colores School of Traditional Mexican Cooking, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico (address available after booking)