18 of the best seafood tacos in L.A. from the 101 tacos guide
L.A. has long been a hub for seafood specialties that trace their roots across Mexico. It should come as no surprise, then, that when L.A. Times Food compiled our guide to the 101 best tacos in L.A., dozens of excellent mariscos options emerged on that list.
Now in its second generation of ownership, Coni’Seafood has proven a consistent favorite for Nayarit-style seafood staples, with locations in Inglewood and West L.A. In Boyle Heights, Raul Ortega’s Mariscos Jalisco, The Times’ 2024 Gold Award recipient, launched a new generation of street-food vendors when it unveiled its signature tacos dorados de camarones in 2002. At Mercado La Paloma in Historic South-Central, Gilberto Cetina’s Holbox, The Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year, has become a destination for tacos, ceviches and cocteles based on Mexico’s coastal cuisines. (And it just was awarded its first Michelin star.)
Get to know Los Angeles through the tacos that bring it to life. From restaurants to trucks to carts and more, here’s 101 of the city’s best.
And that’s just the beginning. From Baja California-inspired fried fish to al pastor-style octopus and cheesy gobernador tacos, here are 18 of the best seafood tacos to try in Los Angeles:
Fried fish taco at Playa Del Carmen
“Seafood is easy to cook,” he says, “I just have to know the timing. But it’s a lot of work, it’s 24/7. I buy seafood every day, it has to be fresh. Plus I don’t have a lot of storage space anyway.” He tells me he seasons his tempura batter with paprika and cumin among other spices and the fish fillets are battered and fried to order. “The temperature has to be right to make it really good,” he says. “If it’s too high the fish won’t cook, too low and it’s not going to be crispy.” His fish comes out of the fryer hot and crispy and light and airy — simultaneously puffy and crackly-crunchy — piled with shredded cabbage and topped with crema and pico de gallo that’s extra lime-y.
World-famous shrimp taco at Taco Nazo
Fish taco at Mariscos El Faro
Poseidon taco at Evil Cooks
Marlin taco at Mariscos El Camaron Pelado
Tacos dorados de camarón at Mariscos Jalisco
Poseido at Mariscos 4 Vientos
Fried fish taco at Tacos Baja
Lobster taco at Del Mar Ostioneria
Fish flauta at Ditroit
Gringo taco at La Tostaderia
Fish al pastor at Simón
Tacos de marlin at Coni’Seafood
Fish taco at Tigre’s Fuego
Chef Jimmy Tapia, a Culver City native, and the restaurateurs behind Baran’s 2239 offer a short menu of tacos, burritos and ceviches; fans are especially fond of Fuego’s Peruvian-style ceviche and the weekends-only breakfast burrito. I’ve enjoyed the carne asada taco on flour, topped with frijoles de la olla. Then, despite my honor as a border native, I ventured to try the fish taco. It works. Beer-battered cod in a soft corn tortilla is adorned with the standards of pico de gallo and cabbage, crema and a “fuego sauce.” The taco achieves that laidback Rosarito Beach feeling but with that unspecific Alta Californian confidence. I guess it helps that the sands of Redondo are just around the corner.
Media luna at Bee Taqueria
Smoked kanpachi taco at Holbox
Gobernador taco at Balam Mexican Kitchen
Baja fish taco at Fonda Moderna
