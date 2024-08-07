18 of the best seafood tacos in L.A. from the 101 tacos guide

L.A. has long been a hub for seafood specialties that trace their roots across Mexico. It should come as no surprise, then, that when L.A. Times Food compiled our guide to the 101 best tacos in L.A., dozens of excellent mariscos options emerged on that list.

Now in its second generation of ownership, Coni’Seafood has proven a consistent favorite for Nayarit-style seafood staples, with locations in Inglewood and West L.A. In Boyle Heights, Raul Ortega’s Mariscos Jalisco, The Times’ 2024 Gold Award recipient, launched a new generation of street-food vendors when it unveiled its signature tacos dorados de camarones in 2002. At Mercado La Paloma in Historic South-Central, Gilberto Cetina’s Holbox, The Times’ 2023 Restaurant of the Year, has become a destination for tacos, ceviches and cocteles based on Mexico’s coastal cuisines. (And it just was awarded its first Michelin star.)

Get to know Los Angeles through the tacos that bring it to life. From restaurants to trucks to carts and more, here’s 101 of the city’s best. Read the guide

And that’s just the beginning. From Baja California-inspired fried fish to al pastor-style octopus and cheesy gobernador tacos, here are 18 of the best seafood tacos to try in Los Angeles: