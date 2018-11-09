How many of the 500 best food experiences in the world have you tried? Here are 6 in the U.S.

It’s not surprising that apple pie made the cut. What is surprising is that one of the best apple pie makers is found west of the Mississippi. Take that, 13 original colonies. Apple Annie’s in Willcox, Ariz., crafts the sweet somethings from scratch, using hand-peeling apples from the 7,100 trees on the family-owned orchard. “The pies come in old-fashioned, sugar-free, gluten-free, or crumb-topped; combined with tart cherries, raspberries, or rhubarb; and à la mode, if desired,” a company statement said.