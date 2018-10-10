For movie fans and Vegas buffs, the most Instagrammable cinematic spots in Nevada's gambling capital

Where to Instagram: Bellagio. Enjoy the hotel and casino, which had a lot of screen time in “Ocean’s 11.” During filming the cast stayed in Bellagio’s villas. Yes, the Bellagio has villas — two bedrooms, 6,500 square feet, with a butler, limo airport transfers and private registration for about $9,000 a night. You won’t necessarily know which cast member slept in your villa unless you can find a chatty housekeeper or staff member who knows the history, so don’t hold your breath. Discretion is prized — and priceless.