Sample a dozen vegan dishes on new culinary tour of downtown Las Vegas

By
Jun 01, 2018 | 6:05 AM
VegeNation offers a meat-free beef carpaccio. It's one of the stops on vegan-friendly culinary tours to several downtown Las Vegas restaurants. (VegeNation)

New vegan culinary tours of downtown Las Vegas starts Saturday, and you don’t have to be vegan to appreciate the food.

Diana Edelman is founder of Vegans, Baby, a website that directs locals and visitors to vegan-friendly restaurants throughout Southern Nevada.

Edelman will launch a walking culinary tour of downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. It will be offered on selected summer dates.

Chef Stacey Dougan says vegans and meat-eaters are stumped by the ingredients in her Mama Mia lasagna, a popular plant-based dish at Simply Pure.
Chef Stacey Dougan says vegans and meat-eaters are stumped by the ingredients in her Mama Mia lasagna, a popular plant-based dish at Simply Pure. (Simply Pure)

Guests will have an opportunity to sample 12 dishes at five restaurants during the three-hour tour. Dishes include lasagna at Simply Pure and a meatless beef carpaccio at VegeNation, an eatery with an all-plant-based menu.

VegeNation will collaborate with DonutBar to create the tour’s dessert: the funfetti donut sundae.

"The tour is for people who are vegan, but also for those who simply want to eat really good food,” Edelman said in a news release. “I certainly encourage those who aren't vegan to give it a try. The dishes are that good."

The Funfetti Donut Sundae is one of the desserts that will be featured during this summer's culinary walking tours of vegan-friendly restaurants in downtown Las Vegas.
The Funfetti Donut Sundae is one of the desserts that will be featured during this summer's culinary walking tours of vegan-friendly restaurants in downtown Las Vegas. (VegeNation)

Tickets cost $87. Additional vegan tours are scheduled for July 7 and 21, Aug. 4 and 18 and Sept. 1. Tours run from 2 to 5 p.m.

Edelman, who recently authored “The Las Vegas Vegan Food Guide,” said the number of vegan restaurants in Southern Nevada is growing “exponentially.”

Info: Vegans, Baby

