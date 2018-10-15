NoMad Las Vegas opens as a hotel within a hotel. But you'll have to wait for the restaurant and pool

The NoMad Las Vegas has arrived on the Las Vegas Strip, occupying the top four floors of the Park MGM. But visitors will have to wait to sample the hotel-casino resort’s signature eateries and Moroccan-inspired pool area.
NoMad, a hotel within a hotel, opened Friday at 3770 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in what was formerly the Monte Carlo resort. The renovated property renamed Park MGM opened in May.
NoMad gives a design nod to its sister properties in midtown Manhattan and Los Angeles (on the corner of 7th and Olive streets) with elegant European style.
The hotel has 293 guest rooms and suites. Rooms feature oak floors, custom furnishings and original artwork curated by Studio Be-poles. Many rooms also have freestanding pedestal bathtubs.
The hotel is opening in stages.
For the first few weeks, the only on-site dining option is at the NoMad Bar, which offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night services.
Overseeing the cocktail program is award-winning mixologist Leo Robitschek. In a cozy corner of the room sits a Steinway piano, where there will be live performances.
The hotel’s formal dining room, NoMad Restaurant, is expected to begin serving dinner in November. The entrees, including the signature roast chicken, will be complemented by king-sized dishes for two.
The hotel’s food and beverage programs are overseen by chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara. Their New York City restaurant, 11 Madison Park, has received numerous accolades, including three Michelin stars.
The NoMad Casino takes its cues from the gaming parlors of Europe. It features high-limit baccarat, blackjack and roulette beneath a Tiffany glass ceiling.
The hotel’s pool, inspired by the landmark Jardin Marjorelle in Marrakech, Morocco, is expected to open in March.
Midweek room rates in November and December start at $149. Rooms on Fridays and Saturdays in November cost $199 to $399. Prices exclude $37 daily resort fee and taxes.
Info: NoMad Las Vegas, (833) 706-6623
