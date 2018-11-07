Las Vegas' newest Sunday brunches offer buffet-style or à la carte choices, or a little of both

Sunday brunch in Las Vegas just got a whole lot more interesting. Wynn's Lakeside Restaurant recently launched a jazz brunch, and Masso Osteria at Red Rock resort started serving American breakfast dishes with an Italian twist, such as lemon ricotta pancakes. The new wave brunches look to meld the best of buffet fare with specialty dishes served table-side.
Sunday Jazz Brunch
The Sunday Jazz Brunch at Lakeside restaurant at Wynn lives up to its name. A live jazz band plays while the meal begins with fresh seafood cleverly arranged on ice atop a skiff. Guests make their selections and return to their tables, where fruit plates and baskets of pastries have arrived. Diners may order from a menu that includes chicken-and-buckwheat crepes, King Trumpet mushroom fried rice and blackened swordfish.
This isn’t a “pick one” menu. Brunch guests can nosh on as many of the 10 menu items as they want before hitting the dessert bar.
The cost is $68 per person for brunch; drinks are not included. Unlimited Bellinis and mimosas prepared with Veuve Clicquot Champagne are an additional $65.
Info and reservations: Lakeside, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd.; (702) 770-3463
Masso Osteria
Masso Osteria at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa provides another Sunday brunch opportunity to sip and savor off the Strip.
A DJ provides the entertainment while celebrity chef Scott Conant gives guests the choice of eating buffet-style or à la carte.
The buffet option features multiple live food stations serving Italian specialties, such as seasonal frittatas, 100-layer lasagna and, of course, pizza. Priced at $42, the meal also includes one item from the menu. Options include pancakes with fresh blueberries and single-barrel maple syrup, and panettone French toast with seasonal berries and whipped cream.
As à la carte items, the pancakes cost $14 and the French toast is $16. Other selections include baked eggs with spiced tomato sauce ($21) and pasta al pomodoro ($21).
Bottomless drinks, including a Bloody Mary bar, costs an additional $25.
Info and reservations: Masso Osteria, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., (702) 797-7097
The Sterling Brunch
The Sterling Brunch, isn’t new. It has been a Sunday tradition at Bally’s for roughly three decades. What is new is the price; it’s the first brunch in Las Vegas to top $100.
The buffet is well-known for its unlimited Perrier-Jouët Champagne as well as endless servings of king crab legs, lobster tails and prime rib. Table-side, guests may order items such as Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict and lobster bisque.
This bottomless Champagne brunch costs $105 for adults and youth; $52.50 for children 7 to 10 years old. Kids 6 and younger dine free.
Info and reservations: The Sterling Brunch, Bally’s Hotel & Casino, 3645 Las Vegas Blvd. S.; (702) 967-7258
ALSO