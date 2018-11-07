Las Vegas' newest Sunday brunches offer buffet-style or à la carte choices, or a little of both

The Sunday Jazz Brunch at Lakeside restaurant at Wynn lives up to its name. A live jazz band plays while the meal begins with fresh seafood cleverly arranged on ice atop a skiff. Guests make their selections and return to their tables, where fruit plates and baskets of pastries have arrived. Diners may order from a menu that includes chicken-and-buckwheat crepes, King Trumpet mushroom fried rice and blackened swordfish.