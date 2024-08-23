8 L.A. restaurants for a delicious Southern-style brunch

It’s hard to think of a better way to spend a sunny Saturday or Sunday afternoon in L.A. than with Southern-inspired dishes such as fried chicken and waffles, especially when paired with bottomless mimosas. Local chain Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles popularized the combo when it opened its first location in Long Beach in 1975, and all these decades later, L.A. has grown into a bona fide destination for Southern-style brunch.

While legacy spots such as Harold & Belle’s hold true to the family recipes that have been beloved by customers for more than 50 years, newcomers are remixing classic dishes with California ingredients and their own personal style. Gritz N Wafflez chef and owner Jurni Rayne hails from the Oak Bluff neighborhood of Dallas, and her restaurant menu is a meaningful vehicle for storytelling.

“It starts with my great-grandmother Zula Murphy, who we called Mama Zula, and recipes that are passed down from generation to generation that I get to tweak and make modern,” says Rayne, who gives a nod to her great-grandmother’s foundational recipes with menu items such as Mama Zula’s fish fry and Mama Zula’s chicken fry. “We are the yoga of food — we want you to zen out and have a great meal and a great time. We’re here to comfort you and make you forget about everything negative you went through in the day.”

From Southern Atlantic staples in downtown L.A. to a Creole cafe bringing New Orleans charm to Mid-City, these eight brunch spots deliver Southern comfort on a plate.

