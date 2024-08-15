How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Awkwafina

In Awkwafina’s new movie “Jackpot!” (co-starring John Cena and Simu Liu and directed by Paul Feig; it’s now streaming on Prime Video), the rapper and comedian plays an aspiring actor turned winner of a multi-billion dollar lottery ticket. So when we recently sat down for a Zoom interview about her ideal Sunday, one of the things we talked about was how her perfect weekend might change if she actually won that kind of cash in real life.

“If I struck the jackpot, I think I would just rent out all those places people usually have to wait in line for — the ones with the lines out the door — just to be annoying,” she said. “Places like Cinespia and Pine & Crane.... And I’d rent Crypto.com Arena and just take to the floor in there and maybe rollerblade around. No, I am not a rollerblader, but I would take it up.”

Until she wins a “Jackpot!”-level lottery, though, her best Sunday ever will look a lot less like a roller derby of one — and a lot more like the one she sketched out below.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length and clarity.

11 a.m.: Start with a smoothie

If it’s my ideal Sunday, I’d be getting up at 10 or 11 [a.m.] — maybe noon if I’m feeling frisky. And the first thing I’d do is go to Jayde’s Market, which is at the Beverly Glen Center in my neighborhood, and I’d get this great smoothie that they have, the [Green & Glowing] one. And maybe a breakfast burrito.

Noon: Motor east to Mohawk General Store

After that, it’s about getting in my car and heading east. I love my neighborhood, but a lot of my friends live on the East Side. Maybe I’d hit Westfield Century City along the way. Century City is my favorite mall — and I bring my dog there sometimes — and then stop by some shops like American Rag [on South La Brea Avenue] or Mohawk General Store in Silver Lake, which is kind of like American Rag but smaller.

1:30 p.m.: A French omelet at Figaro Bistrot

Since I’m over on the East Side, I’d probably make my way to Figaro Bistrot. I like Figaro a lot; it’s this little French cafe, and there are always a ton of people outside all the time. I’d get a glass of wine and maybe an omelet. They make this really good French omelet and serve it with a side salad. I also like this placed called Superba.

3:30 p.m.: Hop over to the Los Feliz Flea

After that, I’d probably go Edendale — just for the ambiance, to be honest — I’ve never eaten there, but I just like to hang out there with my friends. And I sometimes go to the Los Feliz flea market, which recently moved to a new location. I really like [Ads Have Souls]. That’s the booth that has all the framed [vintage magazine art] of cars and things like that. I love that guy and have a couple of his things. I bring them mostly to New York because they’re a little less recognizable there. I have this really awesome framed picture of [Leslie Nielsen] from [“Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult”], the one where he’s pregnant. That’s pretty sick.

5:00 p.m.: Focus on finding furniture

I really like furniture stores and have been trying to check out different ones here and there. So at this point, I’m probably wandering around looking for furniture.

6:30 p.m. Catch dinner in K-town

I think I would end my night in Koreatown, maybe at Hibi. I usually don’t even order [when I go] there. They just bring it out, and it’s all amazing. It was started by a friend, and they just got added to the Michelin Guide last year, so they’re doing really great. But it’s a smaller place that’s harder to get in. So if I couldn’t get in, I would go to a place called Olivia, which is also in Koreatown. They’re all-vegetarian and they do these fried oyster mushrooms and have really good pizza. I like an early dinner, so I’d do that around 6 or 6:30 p.m.

8 p.m.: Kick it in the karaoke lounge

Afterward, I’d head to [the members-only club] Duckbill — it’s in the same building as the restaurant Intercrew in K-town — to do karaoke. I do karaoke all the time. I have a karaoke room in my house that I rehearse in for karaoke. I am obsessed. My go-to songs? I like “Chop Suey!” by System of a Down or “Hey Ma” by Cam’ron or “Take It Easy” by the Eagles. “Walkin’ After Midnight” [by Patsy Cline] is another good karaoke song. The best karaoke song, though, is “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers because it’s in everyone’s vocal range.

10 p.m.: Spend the night with “90 Days”

If I was working on Monday, I’d probably try to go home early and watch TV. I like re-watching things a lot and right now I’m watching all the different “90 Day Fiancé” [reality TV shows] and the one that I think is airing right now is the one with the guy named Gino [Palazzolo] called “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” I love that, so I’d probably be watching TV until the wee hours of the night.

12 a.m.: Lunchables and lights out

Lights out would probably be around midnight or 1 a.m., and I’ve been eating Lunchables at night lately for some reason. So I’d have a Lunchables snack.